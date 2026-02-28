Murder Case Filed Against UP Cops After Man Dies in Custody

A murder case has been filed against police officers in Uttar Pradesh after a man arrested for molestation died in custody, triggering allegations of police brutality and a demand for an impartial investigation.

A murder case has been filed against the police station in-charge and other cops after a 55-year-old man, arrested on charges of molesting a 10-year-old girl, allegedly died in custody, officials said on Friday.

The man's family alleged that he was beaten to death in police custody but police claimed that his health failed suddenly and died during treatment in a hospital.

The investigation has been transferred from Ramgaon police station to the Inspector-in-Charge of Kotwali Dehat, Bahraich to ensure an impartial probe, a senior police officer said.

Circle Officer (Mehsi) Pawan Kumar told reporters on Friday that police at the Ramgaon police station received a complaint from a man on Thursday evening that his acquaintance, Ramgopal alias Rakesh Kumar Srivastava, molested and raped his 10-year-old daughter on the afternoon of February 22.

A case was registered against Ramgopal under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The accused and his nephew, Ankur Srivastava, came to the police station on Thursday for investigation, the officer said.

The accused's health suddenly deteriorated and senior Sub-Inspector Shailendra Kumar Yadav rushed him to a hospital for immediate treatment. After receiving first aid, the family took him to the district hospital, where he died during treatment.

Later that night, Ramgopal's son, Aniket Srivastava, filed a written complaint accusing Station House Officer Gurusen Singh and others at the station of murdering his father.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the SHO and other police officers under sections 103(2) (punishment for murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS.

Police said the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination as per rules.

Ramgopal's family has alleged that police personnel picked him from his medical store "without any explanation".

They said they were not informed of any charges filed against him. Ramgopal died due to beatings by the station in-charge and other police officers at the station, they alleged.