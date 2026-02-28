HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Police Nab Teenager with Illegal Firearms, Suspected Kala Jathedi Gang Member

Delhi Police Nab Teenager with Illegal Firearms, Suspected Kala Jathedi Gang Member

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 17:29 IST

Delhi Police apprehended a teenager allegedly connected to the Kala Jathedi gang, seizing illegal firearms and highlighting concerns about gang activity and interstate arms supply.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested a 19-year-old, Manish, allegedly linked to the Kala Jathedi gang, near Dwarka Nala Road.
  • Two country-made semi-automatic pistols and five live cartridges were recovered from the accused.
  • The teenager reportedly procured the illegal weapons from an interstate supplier based in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.
  • During a previous jail stint, the accused connected with gangster Om Prakash alias Kala Jharodiya and was influenced to become a shooter for the gang.

The Delhi Police has arrested a teenager, allegedly a member of the Kala Jathedi gang, with two semi-automatic pistols along with five live cartridges on him, an official said on Saturday.

The police arrested the accused, Manish, 19, alias Mishu, on February 21 near Dwarka Nala Road, they said.

 

According to the police, the arrest was made following a tip-off about the accused's movement in the area with illegal firearms and his preparation to execute a targeted attack.

"Acting on the information, a team laid a trap and nabbed him. During the search, two country-made semi-automatic pistols and five live cartridges were recovered. The weapons were loaded and ready for use," Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh said.

The accused is a habitual offender under the Arms Act and was arrested recently in another case, police said.

During his time in jail, he also established contact with gangster Om Prakash alias Kala Jharodiya and was influenced to work as a shooter for the gang, police added.

Investigation and Source of Weapons

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the weapons from an interstate supplier based in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

Efforts are underway to arrest his associate.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
