Home  » News » UP Criminal Carrying Reward Killed in Police Encounter in Agra

UP Criminal Carrying Reward Killed in Police Encounter in Agra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 28, 2026 01:10 IST

A notorious criminal, Pawan alias Kallu, carrying a significant reward, was killed in a police encounter in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organized crime in the region.

Key Points

  • Pawan alias Kallu, a criminal with a Rs 50,000 reward, died in a police encounter in Agra.
  • The deceased was a known shooter associated with the Randeep Bhati-Amit Kasana gang and had over 18 registered cases.
  • Pawan was wanted in an extortion case and had connections with the Himanshu Bhau gang of Haryana.
  • A 9 mm pistol, looted from a police constable in 2016, was recovered from the encounter site.

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 died following an encounter with a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (Noida unit) and the Agra Police in the Ekta area of Agra on Friday evening.

Police said the criminal, identified as Pawan alias Kallu, was a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad. He was shifted to SN Medical College in Agra after being injured in the shootout, where he was later declared dead.

 

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said in a statement that Pawan was a known shooter of the Randeep Bhati-Amit Kasana gang. He had more than 18 cases registered against him, including four murder cases and two instances of extortion.

Criminal History and Gang Affiliations

According to the additional DGP, Pawan was wanted in an extortion case registered at the Tajganj police station in Agra. In 2021, a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for his arrest in a murder case, for which he was jailed in Delhi.

Police investigations revealed that while in jail, Pawan established contacts with the Himanshu Bhau gang of Haryana. Following his release in 2025, he started demanding large sums of money as extortion and was allegedly planning major crimes in Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with this gang, the additional DGP said.

Weapon Recovery

The police team recovered a 9 mm pistol and several cartridges from the spot. The weapon was looted in 2016 from a police constable in Gautam Buddha Nagar who was then posted as a personal security officer to an additional district judge, the senior officer added.

