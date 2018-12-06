Priyanka, Nick are off to work!

December 06, 2018 12:16 IST

Bumble, here we come!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have put their honeymoon on hold.

Priyanka and Nick attended the launch party of her new project, the dating app Bumble which allows a woman to make first contact with a potential date.

Priyanka has invested in the Bumble dating app and will facilitate its expansion in India.

The couple headed to its launch party on Wednesday and were a delight to watch.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Jodhpur on December 1 and followed it with a grand reception in Delhi on December 4.

Just before her wedding, Priyanka wrapped up the shoot of her film The Sky Is Pink.

For her first public appearance after the wedding, Priyanka wore a nude two-piece dress with a golden belt and matching stilettoes.

Her red chooda, henna-laden hands and feet and sindoor on her forehead made her look like a traditional yet modern bride.

Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper as usual in a grey suit.

Neither Priyanka nor Nick betrayed their hurt at the scurrilous 'column' published on The Cut Web site -- an affiliate of New York magazine.

After the 'column' was slammed online, the Web site apologised to Priyanka and deleted the article.

'An earlier story about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did not meet our standards. We've removed it and apologize,' The Cut tweeted.

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick's elder brother Joe Jonas, slammed the article on Twitter, calling it 'wildly inappropriate'.

'This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit,' Sophie said.

'This is disgusting,' Joe tweeted. '@TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love'.

Sonam Kapoor also came out in Priyanka's defence and termed the article as 'sexist, racist and disgusting'.

'For a publication that 'shows women's what they are made of' @TheCut has a lot to answer for. The article on @priyankachopra was sexist, racist and disgusting. Also it's written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. @mRiah shame on you!' Sonam wrote.

Singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted, 'Deeply disgusting. To character assassinate a hardworking, driven, achiever like Priyanka Chopra in this warped,petty manner & for @TheCut to publish such a low-brow piece is the lowest of the lows. 'Priyanka's plan to make this Nick Jonas opportunity her forever b***h' ?!!? Sick'.

'Depressed with the state of the world and current affairs? Here is some good old fashioned puerile filth published by TheCut to add some pointless venom to your day,' Swara Bhasker tweeted.

With inputs from PTI. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar