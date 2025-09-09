Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?

IMAGE: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav set the tone at the Asia Cup captains' press conference by openly backing on-field aggression. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council

Such is the hype for the India-Pakistan match that one gets the feeling whether the Asia Cup is only about this match.

Tickets for the match on September 14 are in huge demand than for any other match. Most journalists are also arriving only in time for this match, even skipping India's opening match against the UAE on September 10.

A question from Shahid Hashmi, a veteran Pakistan journalist on whether there are any instructions to not display any aggression on the field following the tension between the two ations, Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, "Aggression (is) always there on field and you can't do without aggression if you want to win."

Responding to that Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha said, "If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side, I don't give anyone any instructions."

So it is clear that match referee will have to make sure that players don't cross the line being too aggressive. What is interesting is that some reporters have already written that tempers will flare up during the match though both captains did not specifically say they will be aggressive to each other.

A sleepy Sri Lankan skipper

Except for that question and a response to the India-Pakistan aggression, the captains' pre-tournament press conference was held in a friendly mood. Yadav and Afghanistan Skipper Rashid Khan were seen talking and laughing with each other.

Sri Lanka Skipper Charith Asalanka landed in Dubai only a few hours before the press conference from Zimbabwe after a series there. He candidly admitted that he was sleepy. His team had played two ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe. In fact, their last game had ended only on Sunday.

"Playing back to back matches from Zimbabwe to now is hard. I wish I had a couple of days off. The conditions are tough too here, and it will be hot. I am sleepy right now," Asalanka said. However he managed to give an alert response saying, "We are well prepared and want to hit the ground running."

IMAGE: The stage is set. The captains are ready. The Asia Cup is here... Photograph: Asian Cricket Council

Press conference in Dubai, match in Abu Dhabi

When Rashid Khan was asked how it was to be at a press conference after a two hour drive to Abu Dhabi and just few hours before his first match against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, he candidly said, "I don't think it's ideal to play a game in Abu Dhabi and stay in Dubai. But as a cricketer, you have accept it."

"In other countries you travel three-four hours. You have to be mentally prepared and that is about being professional. Once I flew to the US and played a match soon after landing there. For us, it's important to keep giving 100% and dong the best we can and leaving everything else to the side."

The jovial Indian skipper

Responding to a query from this reporter to Suryakumar Yadav on how it was to play a host country, which is not a an unknown team like the UAE that had given a tough time to Pakistan and Afghanistan in a three match series, Yadav said, "They (the UAE) are playing an exciting brand. They played a tournament recently, they came close... I hope they do (cross the line) in the Asia Cup."

"We are excited to play them. We have got few practice sessions. it feels good. It's a good challenge playing the best teams in this Asia Cup."

UAE Skipper Muhammad Waseem, responding to how it feels like to play India in their first match, said, "We have played good cricket recently. We have worked hard. We will try to play our best cricket that day, be it Pakistan or India."

Will Sanju Samson play ?

With Sanju Samson being the favourite player of the massive number of Keralities living in the UAE, Yadav had to answer to a query on whether Samson will have a place in the playing eleven. He responded in Hindi with smile and concluded in English saying, "Aapko main playing XI message karta hoon (I will message you the playing XI). We are taking good care of him. Don't worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow."