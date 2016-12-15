Pak says Rajnath's remarks violate diplomatic norms

December 15, 2016 22:43 IST

Pakistan on Thursday termed as ‘absurd’ and ‘irresponsible’ Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks that the country would be splintered into 10 if it failed to quell terrorism, saying the comments were in ‘complete violation’ of all diplomatic norms.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, during his weekly briefing, said the international community should take notice of the remarks.

‘Pakistan strongly condemned the absurd remarks of the Indian home minister’ which were also ‘in complete violation of all diplomatic norms, United Nations Charter and other international instruments guaranteeing sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,’ Zakaria said.

He claimed the remarks ‘confirm’ Indian designs against Pakistan.

“These remarks vindicate Pakistan's long-standing position that Indian government and its intelligence agencies are involved in subversive and terrorist activities and terror financing in Pakistan to fuel tension and destabilise the country. The international community must take notice of such irresponsible statements and India-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

Addressing a Martyrs’ Day function in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh on Sunday said, “Pakistan came into existence after India got divided on religious lines but it could not keep itself united. In 1971, it got split into two and, if it does not mend its ways, it will get splintered into 10 pieces and India will have no role in it.”

Zakaria also criticised India for its alleged ‘mistreatment of minorities’.

Zakaria, while talking about the unrest in Kashmir, claimed that ‘genocide and crimes against humanity committed by India in Kashmir’ were going on unabated.

He said the United Nations Military Observer Group in India Pakistan was constituted under a UN Security Council resolution to observe the developments pertaining to the strict observance of the ceasefire line and to report thereon to the UN Secretary-General.

“Pakistan therefore regularly facilitates the UNMOGIP in the performance of its responsibilities. On various occasions of ceasefire violations, Pakistan has taken UNMOGIP to the affected area. Unfortunately, India doesn’t allow the same on their side,” Zakaria alleged.

To a question, he said that Pakistan welcomed all offers by various members of international community as well as the UN Secretary General to help mediate in the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

“We welcomed all these offers because Pakistan believes that it is only through dialogue and negotiations, and following the peaceful way that the outstanding issues can be resolved. Therefore, we have always been creating enabling atmosphere expecting India to reciprocate,” he said.