PM should choose chauraha for people to punish him: Lalu

December 26, 2016 15:43 IST

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that people can punish him for demonetisation after the 50-day window, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav on Monday asked the former to choose a ‘chauraha’ (square) where people can punish him for triggering a chaotic situation in the country.

"PM should chose his favourite chauraha (square) where people could punish him for leading the country to a chaotic condition in the name of demonetisation to fight black money," the RJD president told reporters after flagging off Rath to drum up support for party dharna across Bihar on December 28.

Yadav was reminding the PM of his utterances at Goa where he had asked people to give him 50 days for fight against black money through scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

Launching a scathing attack at the PM, the RJD chief said, ‘Madari ka khel bana diye hain kabhi notebandi to khabi cashless economy (the PM has made it a street drama, shifting goals from note ban to cashless economy).’

He said the PM was under ‘illusion’ that people are appreciating him by chanting ‘Modi, Modi’.

"It's a few RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) men who occupy front seats in his rallies and shout Modi, Modi which he is reading as voice of masses," he said.

“If election is held in the country today, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) would draw a nought,” the RJD chief said.

Yadav said that the saffron party would bite dust in Uttar Pradesh poll.

"BJP ka koi ata-pata nahin rahega Uttar Pradesh ke chunav mein (the BJP will be no nowhere in the UP polls),” he said.

The RJD chief predicted victory for Samajwadi Party in UPand said like in Bihar he and other leaders from the statewould campaign for Mulayam Singh Yadav party to ensure itsvictory in UP.

Asked if family feud in SP would mar his chances in theelection, Prasad who is related to Mulayam Singh Yadav’sfamily, dismissed it and said minor fight happens in everyfamily.