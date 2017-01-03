CJI Thakur laments lack of judges, pendency in his farewell speech

Last updated on: January 04, 2017 00:24 IST

The outgoing Chief Justice of India T S Thakur on Tuesday once again expressed concern over the lack of judges amid growing pendency of cases and asked the judiciary to be ready for future challenges to ensure that the nation remains an "inclusive society".

Justice Thakur, who served for almost a year as the 43rd CJI, dealt with a range of issues in his farewell address in the apex court premises and said there are as many as three crore cases pending cases in courts across the country and the issue has to be tackled efficiently given the paucity of judges.

"The present has great challenges. We have three crore cases. We have problems of infrastructure. We have problems of judge strength being low... But please remember, we will have greater challenges in the future and that is what we have to be prepared for," he said.

Dealing with the emerging areas of litigation, the CJI said, "You will have very, very serious issues coming up in times not very far from now. You will have issues regarding cyber laws, medico-legal cases, genetics and privacy etc. You will have issues of making India an inclusive society."

He underlined resurgence of India as an economic power, but said the nation cannot progress "unless judiciary also gets ready to handle the challenges that the development and progress bring with them".

Addressing the farewell function organised by Supreme Court Bar Association, he said there should not be a race among the lawyers for becoming a judge or a senior counsel while suggesting that these designations should come "uninvited".

"We have seen the race for becoming a judge, efforts to become a judge and very recently the race for becoming a senior advocate. I have always felt that these distinctions should come to you uninvited. You must not invite them, you must not ask for them. You must be considered deserving and suitable for such a distinction," he said.

The CJI expressed his fondness for advocacy and said, in lighter vein, "one amendment I would like to happen in the Constitution is to let the retired judges practice. After all, we are lawyers at heart".

Justice J S Khehar, who would succeed Justice Thakur on Wednesday, said that the outgoing CJI travelled the country spreading the good word of law and making people aware about the difficulties faced by the judiciary.

"He traveled abroad representing the Indian judiciary, invited foreign delegations and discussed law with them," he said.

In a lighter vein, Justice Khehar further said, "The other day I told to him (Justice Thakur) about a newspaper report that he is going to be the vice president. He laughed it off. We wish him to be the president, why vice president."

The farewell function organised by the SCBA saw the presence of most of the apex court judges and the senior lawyers of the Supreme Court.

Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, who addressed the gathering, lauded Justice Thakur's judgement in entry tax case.

The AG also described the outgoing Chief Justice as a soft-spoken, dignified and very decent judge with the bar.

SCBA president senior advocate R S Suri, vice president Ajit Kumar Sinha and secretary Advocate Gaurav Bhatia also spoke during the occasion.

IMAGE: Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice TS Thakur with CJI-designate Justice JS Khehar at his farewell ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo